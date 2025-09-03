Memo for CEOs: Employee creativity can’t be bought but can be fostered

To see why, we need to look at the work of the legendary management scholar Teresa Amabile, who studied the effects of intrinsic and extrinsic motivations on creativity. She defines intrinsic motivation as when people are motivated “primarily by their own interest and involvement in the task." Extrinsic motivation is when they are “motivated primarily by external goals such as the promise of reward or the expectation of evaluation." Her findings: People who accomplish tasks due to intrinsic motivations are much more creative and innovative than those with extrinsic ones.