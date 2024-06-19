Cold War 2: Do not let it spark off a nuclear arms race
Summary
- A SIPRI report warns of a rising number of nuclear warheads deployed globally. The world must reverse this trend. An arsenal meant for defence only needs a few such weapons to achieve minimum credible deterrence.
The deadly stockpiles of nuclear weapons built by Cold War adversaries Russia and the US gave the ‘MAD’ doctrine of ‘Mutually Assured Destruction’ a literal ring. With thousands of nukes each, both had enough to destroy the planet many times over. Could today’s geopolitical divide between a China-led bloc and the US-led West imperil the world with another arms race being pushed beyond the limits of reason by its force of rivalry?