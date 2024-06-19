Cold War 2: Do not let it spark off a nuclear arms race

Worryingly, this tally of ‘deployed’ nukes is 60 more than it was last January. Russia is thought to have upped its deployment by 36 to 1,710, just 60 short of the US’s latest figure. But the year’s expansion story has been China’s. Its count of warheads jumped to 500 from 410 at the start of 2023. Moreover, as many as 24 of its nukes are now thought to be deployed, although no other Asian country has any deployment in SIPRI’s analysis.