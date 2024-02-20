Cold War II: America’s emulation of Chinese policy could reset their relations

It is common to think of US-China tensions as the inevitable result of stark differences between the two countries. The US has a fully capitalist market economy, whereas the Chinese government keeps a strong hand on the economic tiller. For all its faults, the US is a democracy, whereas China is a single-party regime that brooks no political challenge. Though the US remains the world’s most powerful country, China’s growing economic and geopolitical might threatens American hegemony. But while all this is true, many US-China conflicts stem from their increasing commonalities. America’s relative decline has made it feel more insecure, prompting economic and national-security policies that are reminiscent of China’s own decades-long strategy of prioritizing national economic strength and renewal over the requirements of an open, ‘liberal’ global economy. Paradoxically, as the US emulates strategies that served China quite well, the strains in the bilateral relationship multiply.