Coldplay fans have a point: There must be a better way to sell gig tickets
Summary
- The sellout of Coldplay’s Mumbai concert and soaring resale ticket prices left many of this rock band’s fans fuming. Must we resign to market forces that push the experience out of reach—or can seats be sold in a way that doesn’t leave fans in the lurch?
It’s a conundrum of basic economics: Can prices be kept affordable when demand heavily outweighs supply? It is usually onions, fuels or rare earth metals like dysprosium that trouble us with the question, but this week, it was concert tickets that sparked outrage and stirred musings.