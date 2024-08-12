Opinion
Collective intelligence: Socialized inputs and privatized profits?
Mariana Mazzucato 5 min read 12 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
- We must debunk the myth that economic value is created by the private sector and the state is only a de-risker or crisis manager at best. That’s not how innovation works. Let’s be clear about its purpose too: It needs to serve the common good, not just the interests of a few.
Collective intelligence is becoming a catchphrase meant to capture the essence of the knowledge economy, where multitudes of people collaborate on difficult challenges, with each bringing something different to the table.
