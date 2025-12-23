Among the flurry of bills passed by India’s Parliament during its Winter Session, one of them repealed 71 Acts in a single swoop, many cobwebbed and dusty, dating back to the British Raj.
Mint Quick Edit | A colonial-era law on wills has finally been repealed: Good move
SummaryIndia’s Parliament has scrapped an old rule that forced most Indians under the jurisdiction of three high courts to get wills validated by the judiciary. For real estate bequests, it’s for the market to determine this need, not the law.
