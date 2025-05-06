Genetically engineered animals are here: Regulation mustn’t get left behind
SummaryColossal Bioscience’s part resurrection of the extinct dire wolf through genetic engineering raises questions of how far we can safely allow this science to go. We can’t afford to let breakthroughs run ahead of the rules.
Last month, biotech firm Colossal Biosciences announced that it had resurrected the dire wolf, an Ice Age predator that was made famous by the fictional TV series Game of Thrones. As much as the birth of Colossal’s cubs Romulus, Remus and Khaleesi might seem like Jurassic Park-style wizardry, it has forced us to consider the consequences of de-extinction technology, its relevance to conservation and the guard-rails we must erect to stave-off any harmful ecological impact that might result.