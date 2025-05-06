Genetically engineered animals are here: Regulation mustn’t get left behind

Last month, biotech firm Colossal Biosciences announced that it had resurrected the dire wolf, an Ice Age predator that was made famous by the fictional TV series Game of Thrones . As much as the birth of Colossal’s cubs Romulus, Remus and Khaleesi might seem like Jurassic Park -style wizardry, it has forced us to consider the consequences of de-extinction technology, its relevance to conservation and the guard-rails we must erect to stave-off any harmful ecological impact that might result.

Despite what these cubs look like, it is important to state upfront that they have not been created from the genetic remains of actual dire wolf fossils. DNA extracted from fossil remains is too fragmented to be useful for genetic engineering. As a result, Colossal scientists turned to synthetic biology to achieve these results. Instead of creating this long-extinct animal from scratch, it created something that looks like a dire wolf by simply tweaking the genes of its nearest living relative—the grey wolf.

Colossal identified 20 genetic differences across 14 genes that it could modify, carefully choosing to ensure nothing it did resulted in unintended consequences.

For instance, to achieve the dire wolf’s characteristic white coat, it decided to disable the genes MC1R and MFSD12 instead of targeting other more obvious pigmentation genes, as that could have resulted in the genetically engineered offspring being born deaf or blind. While the cubs were born with a gorgeous white coat, it is too early to say what size they will grow to and whether they will also have the distinctive dire wolf howl.

Even if these are not the apex predators that roamed the Prairies 10 millennia ago, the scientific advancements that have brought us to this point will have far-reaching consequences for this science. The fact that we can now stitch ancient genes into modern living genomes has shown us that we can bring back lost traits if we so choose. If nothing else, this development will make it possible for us to restore the genetic diversity that has been lost among endangered animal species and give them a better chance of survival.

This is particularly relevant for the red wolf, a critically endangered species that is struggling to survive, given its limited genetic diversity. Every red wolf alive today is a descendant of one of just 12 founder individuals. As a result, there is tremendous inbreeding and genetic vulnerability in their current population.

By using some of the techniques that led to the creation of the ‘dire wolf,’ Colossal has managed to produce two litters of cloned red wolves from three different cell lines. If these animals can be reintroduced in the wild, this could increase the number of founding lineages of red wolves by 25%, significantly improving the species’ chances of survival.

Researchers have also shown how ordinary blood draws could be used to supply edit-ready DNA, a considerably less invasive alternative to the tissue-biopsy method that is the current modus operandi for genetic engineering. As we apply these techniques more broadly, it will transform genetic engineering across various domains beyond de-extinction science, including regenerative medicine, cardiovascular disease and gene therapy.

Despite all these benefits, it is equally important for us to consider the legal and ethical consequences of this new phase of de-extinction that we appear to have entered. While the genetically engineered creatures created by Colossal are being raised in captivity, we need to consider what might happen if they are released in the wild or, God forbid, they escape.

What, for instance, would be the consequences if they interbreed with existing species and give birth to offspring that spread new diseases or cause other forms of ecological damage? Would they, despite their formidable size and strength, be able to survive in a world that has no vacant ecological niche to offer them?

There are also concerns around the fact that these technologies are currently the exclusive preserve of well-funded companies in wealthy countries. This is the reason why the majority of genetic de-extinction efforts currently underway are focused on species that used to exist in the northern hemisphere, even though nearly 90% of endangered species are found in countries of the Global South. Given that private corporations have invested considerable sums in the development of these genetically-engineered species, what happens when they assert intellectual property rights over their creations?

Whether these pups mature into dire wolf proxies or end up being grey wolves in different clothing, they mark a turning point in natural selection. Now that we are able to splice our genetic past to shape our biological future, human civilization has transitioned to a fundamentally different ecological reality. Used wisely, this technology could fortify fragile species and restore ecosystems that are under stress. Abused—or worse, rushed—it could cascade into invasive hybrids, deepen North-South inequities and erode public faith in conservation.

As we have seen time and time again, all it takes to set off an arms race between countries seeking a military or commercial advantage is the announcement of a radical new scientific advancement. Before that happens, we need equitable rules on the development of this technology, its transboundary use and genetic resource sharing. If possible, before the next litter is born.

The author is a partner at Trilegal and the author of ‘The Third Way: India’s Revolutionary Approach to Data Governance’. His X handle is @matthan.