Genetically engineered animals are here: Regulation mustn’t get left behind

Even if these are not the apex predators that roamed the Prairies 10 millennia ago, the scientific advancements that have brought us to this point will have far-reaching consequences for this science. The fact that we can now stitch ancient genes into modern living genomes has shown us that we can bring back lost traits if we so choose. If nothing else, this development will make it possible for us to restore the genetic diversity that has been lost among endangered animal species and give them a better chance of survival.