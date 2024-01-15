Opinion
Combating fake news: Staying away from Google can be a solution
Summary
- Research shows high levels of search naivete among web searchers in the US. People must learn correct content search methods and fact-check information before consuming it.
Searching for information has become instant and effortless—just go to your nearest device, ask Siri or click a few keys. But are we better informed than we were before Google became a verb?
