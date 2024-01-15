Combating fake news: Staying away from Google can be a solution

One caveat is that even fact checkers don’t always agree. That was also true in the Nature paper, in which six professional fact checkers also vetted each story. The stories on which the fact checkers differed were also the ones where searching led people away from the majority view. These included stories under the headlines, “German Official Leaks Report Denouncing COVID-19 As ‘A Global False Alarm,’" “Leftie Governor Cooper Kills RNC Convention in Charlotte Due to COVID-19 And Then Goes and Marches with Leftist Mob in Street," and “Forced Vaccinations Will Control Your Life, Warns Religious-Liberty Group." All involved contentious material and some subjective judgements outside of concrete facts.