Commanding heights of climate action: Only the public sector can save the world
Summary
- Evidence has piled up that private capital isn’t up to the task and governments must lead transitions to clean energy. Private capital can be de-risked, but even that’s unlikely to create an attractive enough profit proposition for the scale of investment needed to decarbonize energy.
In September last year, Gulzar Natarajan and I wrote that nations may be ill-advised to rely on private capital for the investments they need to make to deal with climate change. However, Brett Christophers takes this argument further in his book, The Price is Wrong: Why Capitalism Won’t Save the Planet. He delves into why private capital, despite its potential, will not invest enough in renewable-energy generation capacity for the planet to achieve its goal of limiting temperature increase to 1.5° Celsius above pre-industrial levels.