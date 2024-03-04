Commodity derivatives are good for farmers – if govt stops meddling in markets
Summary
- The finance ministry has approved derivatives trading for 13 new commodities, but this will help improve price discovery and farmers’ incomes only if the government stops suspending and banning these markets at will.
Mint reported on Monday that the finance ministry has notified 13 new commodities for derivatives trading so that businesses (whether companies or farmers), producers and consumers can better manage price risks. The new commodities include farm products such as apples, cashews, garlic, skimmed milk powder, white butter, timber and bamboo.