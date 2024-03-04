According to the government’s Situation Assessment Survey, farming households earn from livestock and horticulture have much higher average incomes than those that earn only from agriculture, even though no MSPs are announced for livestock, fruits, vegetables and horticulture products, and the government does not procure most of these goods. Poultry is one the fastest-growing segments in Indian agriculture, followed by fisheries, which also contributes significantly to the incomes of families engaged in it. There are huge export markets, for instance in West Asia, that could be tapped for livestock, fisheries and horticulture products. These are currently being served by Europe.