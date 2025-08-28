Mint Quick Edit | India’s Commonwealth Games bid: Worth it?
Summary
Whether gains outweigh the costs of hosting such large-scale sporting events is unclear, but since we’ve already decided on a 2036 Olympics bid, should we win, CWG could serve as a test run.
India’s Cabinet has approved plans to submit a bid to host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030. The city is ideal, the government says, as it offers “world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities and a passionate sporting culture."
