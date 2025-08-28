Mint Quick Edit | India’s Commonwealth Games bid: Worth it?

India’s Cabinet has approved plans to submit a bid to host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030. The city is ideal, the government says, as it offers “world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities and a passionate sporting culture."

And since it hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup final in 2023, it has demonstrated its ability to hold mass attendance events. The Commonwealth Games, of course, would require a greater infrastructure build-up, given the event’s larger scale.

If successful, such events can raise the profile of host cities, with economic benefits to follow. That said, recent Olympics have failed to turn a profit for their host countries, with visitor and spectator counts failing to justify the huge investments that went into preparations. Hosts get only a slice of TV broadcast revenues.

These facts argue for caution in evaluating the potential gains. India, however, seems to have made up its mind. Since it has already sent a letter of intent for hosting the Olympics in 2036, the Commonwealth Games, if bagged, would help with preparations. That sounds reasonable. If we are to host an event this grand, one that would have the world’s attention, let’s give it our best effort.