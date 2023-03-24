Community involvement and technology are key to eliminating TB

Community and technology, the two pillars to achieve TB Mukt Bharat: To achieve these interventions, a collaborative effort involving community action, technological innovations, and multisectoral partnerships is required. The use of point-of-care testing can help in the early detection of TB, while TB preventive measures such as TPT (tuberculosis preventive therapy) can reduce the risk of infection. Implementing TPT programs in India has been challenging due to the complex and lengthy treatment regimens. Fortunately, technology has provided a solution to this problem through the development of shorter regimens for TPT, increasing the likelihood of preventing the progression of TB infection. India has also been at the forefront of TB vaccine research, with several promising vaccine candidates currently in various stages of clinical trials.