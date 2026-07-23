Companies that depend too heavily on just a few employees risk handicapping themselves

A large services company was on the verge of losing one of its oldest clients. Months of patient relationship-building had begun to unravel after a series of operational lapses. As the situation deteriorated, the leadership team reached a familiar conclusion. There was one executive they wanted involved immediately.
She was neither the account owner, nor the most senior person in the business. Yet everyone knew that if anyone could steady the relationship and persuade the client to stay, it was her.
Within weeks, the account had stabilized. A month later, another troubled client surfaced. Once again, her name was the first to be mentioned. Then came a struggling project. A newly promoted manager needed mentoring. And so on. None of this was her responsibility, but it all eventually landed on her shoulders.