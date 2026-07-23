Companies that depend too heavily on just a few employees risk handicapping themselves

A large services company was on the verge of losing one of its oldest clients. Months of patient relationship-building had begun to unravel after a series of operational lapses. As the situation deteriorated, the leadership team reached a familiar conclusion. There was one executive they wanted involved immediately.
A large services company was on the verge of losing one of its oldest clients. Months of patient relationship-building had begun to unravel after a series of operational lapses. As the situation deteriorated, the leadership team reached a familiar conclusion. There was one executive they wanted involved immediately.
She was neither the account owner, nor the most senior person in the business. Yet everyone knew that if anyone could steady the relationship and persuade the client to stay, it was her.
She was neither the account owner, nor the most senior person in the business. Yet everyone knew that if anyone could steady the relationship and persuade the client to stay, it was her.
Within weeks, the account had stabilized. A month later, another troubled client surfaced. Once again, her name was the first to be mentioned. Then came a struggling project. A newly promoted manager needed mentoring. And so on. None of this was her responsibility, but it all eventually landed on her shoulders.
Every organization has people like this. They are not necessarily the smartest or most outspoken and are rarely celebrated or placed in the spotlight, but they become the one everyone turns to. Somewhere along the way, they start carrying pieces of everyone else’s work.
Institutions rarely distribute work or trust equally. At first glance, this seems rational. When the stakes rise, instinct takes over and important work naturally flows towards those least likely to disappoint.
This happens so gradually that almost nobody notices it happening. No manager consciously decides to overload their most capable employee, but they still end up following the path of least uncertainty. And every successful intervention reinforces the belief that the next difficult assignment should go to the same trusted individual.
The value these individuals contribute goes far beyond the set of tasks they complete. They become repositories of institutional memory, remembering why a client prefers one approach over another, for instance, or why a seemingly attractive idea failed five years ago. They mentor younger colleagues without being asked to, defuse disagreements before they become formal conflicts and connect people across teams who would otherwise work in silos. They also often reassure anxious customers, explain difficult decisions and restore confidence after setbacks.
Much of this work is invisible, because its greatest success lies in resolving problems before they become visible in the first place.
Modern organizations, however, remain far better at measuring activity than recognizing such contributions. Dashboards are adept at capturing sales, utilization, turnaround times and quarterly targets with impressive precision, but often fail to measure attributes such as judgement, trust, emotional steadiness or the often overlooked ability to make everyone else more effective.
This imbalance is likely to become even more pronounced as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes embedded across workplaces. AI tools will draft reports, summarize meetings, analyse data, write code and automate countless routine tasks with increasing speed and accuracy.
As these capabilities grow abundant, the qualities that remain distinctly human will gain value. Sound judgement in uncertain situations, credibility earned with years of experience, the ability to persuade others without being domineering, mentor without recognition and build strong relationships cannot be delegated to algorithms because they emerge from inherently human experience, character and connection.
Yet they continue to receive remarkably little attention in most performance systems.
The consequence is that organizations often mistake their strongest people for their most available people. Since they deal with difficult clients, troubled projects or new managers in need of counsel, they act as an unofficial safety net that also ends up catching the fallout of decisions, relationships and crises they did not create. Over time, this could harden into a permanent expectation of this employee.
Such employees risk burning out, no doubt, but the organization also risks an over-dependence on a handful of capable individuals who keep work going even if others slacken around them.
Teams may prepare less thoroughly under the assumption that someone reliable will fill the gaps. Managers may make overly optimistic commitments because their experience suggests that the same trusted people will somehow deliver.
Over time, companies may grow complacent on fostering the diffusion of capabilities across their personnel. Competence concentration is risky.
Perhaps this explains why some organizations appear remarkably resilient while others struggle despite comparable access to resources and technology. They may be recognizing the value of employees who strengthen the fabric of the institution every single day in invisible ways.
Robust organizations understand that capability isn’t everything. Trust is what sustains institutions. Organizations should aspire to nurture enough capable and trusted individuals so that no single person is compelled to carry the weight of ensuring everyone else’s success.
The author is a corporate advisor and author of ‘Family and Dhanda’. X : @ssmumbai