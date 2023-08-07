Companies must work hard to ensure data protection4 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Businesses need to urgently set up elaborate data systems for compliance with the provisions of this law
On Monday, the Lok Sabha voted to pass the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had promised, when he withdrew the previous draft of the data protection law, that we would have a new law in force before the conclusion of India’s Monsoon Session of Parliament. Monday’s vote was the first step in that direction.