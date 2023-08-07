Companies must work hard to ensure data protection

Perhaps the biggest change that companies will have to make is in relation to data retention. The new law requires Data Fiduciaries to erase personal data as soon as it is reasonable to assume that the specified purpose for which it was collected is no longer being served. It goes on to specify that this will be assumed to have taken place if the Data Principal has not approached the Data Fiduciary for the specified performance or has not exercised his or her rights for a specific period of time (which will be separately notified). In order to comply with this part, Data Fiduciaries will need to put in place a process by which they can record the last time each item of data under their control was used for a specified process, so that they can count down from then to determine when they must delete it. To the best of my knowledge, no company has such measures in place today, and I am struggling to understand how, given the vast amounts of data that they have under their control, they will engineer such a system in good time.