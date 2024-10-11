Company boards must act as torchbearers to build trust among stakeholders
Summary
- Trust is a valuable asset and boards must recognize it as a key competitive differentiator for success. Executive ownership of it is needed. Thankfully, new tools are available to measure, track and report it. Businesses that are trusted outperform others
In an era characterized by rapid digital transformation, heightened stakeholder expectations, misinformation, recessionary concerns and sophisticated cyberattacks, organizations need to work harder than ever to build stakeholder trust. This means not taking trust for granted and including it at the top of their board agenda.