Fair rivalry please: India’s antitrust watchdog needs to get its mojo back
The tardy record of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on major cases is a worry. Case delays entail larger economic risks that we must minimize by empowering this regulator. Fair business practices must prevail.
In 2012, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai denied a couple, Manu Jain and Saurabh Kumar, the right to choose their preferred stem cell banker. The couple did not turn to the judiciary or even a consumer court for justice. Instead, they approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI). About a year later, India’s fair-trade regulator fined the hospital ₹3.8 crore for anti-competitive and anti-consumer practices.