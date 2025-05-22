Competition: We must raise the CCI’s tooth-to-tail ratio
SummaryIndia’s antitrust regulator must not over-regulate, as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reminded it. Yet, there’s plenty that needs to be done for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to meet its mandate of ensuring free and fair rivalry.
India’s new-age antitrust regulator turned 16 recently, bravely battling the symptoms and causes of its troublesome teens. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the country’s post-autarkic inheritor of a role once played by the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission, was born with a lag.