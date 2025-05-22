Competition: We must raise the CCI’s tooth-to-tail ratio

In any case, the CCI faces numerous legal suits, which is not a surprise given how often courts have ruled that its actions trespassed on the turf of other regulators; the Competition Act’s prerogative over other economic laws (or lack thereof) is clouded in ambiguity. Also, the CCI’s bench-capacity inadequacy must be addressed right away. The economy must expand as fast as it can, no doubt, but it cannot afford to let the CCI trail market dynamics. Digital complexity alone demands antitrust urgency.