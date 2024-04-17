Competition penalties going by global turnover call for a rethink
Summary
- They could deter multinational business investments, even though our penalty recovery rate is low. Going by relevant turnover is easier to justify.
There was a flurry of developments in competition law last month. These included monetary penalty guidelines, regulations for settlements and commitments, new thresholds and the report of a committee on Digital Competition law with a draft bill. These are inter-related, emanating from the Competition Law Amendment Act of 2023 and reflecting the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) approach that seeks speedy market corrections. According to the CCI chief, the recently notified competition regulations on settlement, commitment, ‘leniency plus’ and global turnover will be applicable to cases that are under CCI investigation.