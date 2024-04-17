Competition penalties going by global turnover call for a rethink

If we look at other jurisdictions, while some mention penalties on global turnover, these are scrutinized at various stages. As per the EU Digital Markets Unit, the EU regulator can fine a firm up to 20% of its global turnover, but European Commission guidelines have a two-step approach that takes the nature of infringement, firm’s market share and other aggravating circumstances into account. The UK competition authority takes a six-step approach; it looks at the relevant product as well as geographic markets, duration of infringement, aggravating conditions like whether the company acted as an instigator or leader of a cartel for law violations, the penalty’s deterrence effect, its proportionality, and also factors that may put the firm to financial hardship. The German regulator also has a cap on its fines, 10% of total turnover in a year. It also considers the nature of infringement, consequential harm, market share, etc, to determine penalties. True, India’s guidelines for penalty imposition also elaborate such parameters as the violation’s nature, gravity and duration, the role of the enterprise, recourse to coercive or retaliatory measures aimed at other enterprises, repeated contraventions, the extent of the firm’s cooperation with the director general’s probe, voluntary termination of alleged anti-competitive conduct and a competition compliance initiative being implemented within the business. These are important factors and call for capacity building.