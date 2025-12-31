Duopoly refers to a scenario in which a market is dominated by two suppliers. While this is better than a monopoly, lack of competition hinders efficiency gains in both such cases. In India, markets with just two suppliers in operation are becoming more common, with implications for consumers.
Competitive markets are a must: India should beware the rise of duopolies across its economy
SummaryMany markets in India have come to be dominated by just two players. We must analyse this closely for a policy response—which should be informed by an indepth study of duopoly dynamics in specific contexts for their impact on consumer welfare, innovation and other key variables.
Duopoly refers to a scenario in which a market is dominated by two suppliers. While this is better than a monopoly, lack of competition hinders efficiency gains in both such cases. In India, markets with just two suppliers in operation are becoming more common, with implications for consumers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More