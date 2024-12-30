Complacency alert: The recent shortfall in deposits is a wake-up call for Indian banks
Summary
- They should treat depositors as business partners if they are to garner sufficient low-cost deposits for lending. Financial repression is not sustainable and could structurally warp the Indian banking system.
Since 1998, there have been at least six occasions when deposit growth trailed credit growth. So, the recent brouhaha over a deposit crunch was surprising, considering it was the sixth, extending from April 2022 to October 2024. As surprising is the relative comfort due to better alignment between credit and deposit growth.