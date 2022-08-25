Complacency won't thrust superpower status upon India5 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 06:36 AM IST
- India's high-growth forecasts can't be taken for granted. Successful countries make their own destiny; they do not wait for it to descend on them
Economists can only forecast growth; industrialists go ahead and accomplish it. So, when chairman of the Aditya Birla group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, says that India’s growth prospects are good and that his company has lined up investment of $5 billion in the aluminium business alone, it makes sense to sit up and take note.