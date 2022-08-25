Complacency won't thrust superpower status upon India

India has been buying discounted crude from Russia, disregarding the West’s sanctions on Russian oil, and that gives India some respite on the price of energy. A chief component of India’s exports are information technology services and information technology-enabled services. These are fairly insulated against moderate slowdowns. At the moment, businesses are migrating to the Cloud, meaning they are shifting their data and the software used to manage that data to run the companies are being shifted to failsafe server farms, the use of which is offered by the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Indian IT companies hold their hands while they make the transition. Soon, when 5G networks roll out and companies adopt greater degrees of automation, making use of machine-to-machine communication on leased 5G networks, once again, Indian IT would step in with new tools--say Edge Computing, which would process the machine chatter locally, without waiting to relay the information to the Cloud--to complement Cloud services. Indian IT should continue to grow even in a slowdown.