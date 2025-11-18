Complying with India’s personal data protection law is easy: Businesses have no excuse not to
Rules under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act have finally been notified. Many companies fear they’re nowhere close to compliant, but a simple three-step audit can reveal just how exposed their operations are and what they must do before the grace period runs out.
Although we have known since 2023 that India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 (DPDP Act) would come into effect sooner or later, most businesses put off taking action until the Rules were notified. Last week, the ministry of electronics and information technology brought the DPDP Act into force, marking the beginning of a new chapter in India’s digital governance history.