Comprehending the numbers in union budget 2022

The areas of focus are interesting. Railways was granted ₹1.37 trillion while roads account for ₹1.87 trillion. Defence has an outlay of ₹1.6 trillion and here the goal is to have 68% procurement from domestic sources. Therefore, 65% would be in three sectors. Another ₹1.11 trillion will be transferred to states for investment. We can see that the backward linkages that are forged would be strong with steel, cement, machinery, chemicals and so on. But for this to change the investment cycle, we do need the private sector to contribute in a big way. It may be expected that policy initiatives such as a push provided over the years will finally trigger the private capital investment cycle this year.