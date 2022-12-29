Concentration of power was the hazard of 2022

A world split apart and kept on an atomic edge is less likely to see everyone prosper. And if the Kremlin is all but trapped by its own war, its armed might held off by a love of liberty backed by the West, the steady concentration of power in Vladimir Putin’s hands over two decades of his rule is largely to blame. Arguably, a robustly institution-led country would not have been so reckless. At the top, risk of failure varies inversely by the width (and candour) of pre-decision deliberation. The US has not shown much restraint in its military actions either, sure, but this is aberrative: its top elected leader gets scandalous leeway under its democracy to act imperiously abroad. Indeed, the irony of the global crisis that unfolded in 2022 was the damage America did to globalization and a formula inspired by its own 20th century success: Maximize liberty and minimize power gaps to give everyone even odds in life. Like its retreat on free-trade in the face of 21st century rivalry, America’s use of novel economic weapons to squeeze Russia has been brash and alarming. Uncle Sam’s arbitrary regime of sanctions, snap-offs and frozen reserves disrupted trade deals, divided the globe and dimmed global prospects. Today, crypto revolutionaries are not the only ones calling for freedom from the dollar, neutral traders have sought other options and calls have arisen for ‘arm’s control’ of economic arsenals. In significant ways, the world is a worse place than it was when 2022 began and very few people had a say in any of it.