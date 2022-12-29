Concentration of power was the hazard of 2022

Concentration of power was the hazard of 20221 min read . 29 Dec 2022
Russia’s autocratic invasion of Ukraine revived cold-waresque hostilities, the US enlargedits economic arsenal and the world at large suffered a top-down money shower gone awry
It was a Ukraine under Soviet command where the nuclear meltdown of Chernobyl took place, serving us a grim lesson on autocracy as a suicidal set-up: a diktat-driven order, packed with unintended incentives for truth cover-ups at every level, was a danger to itself and everyone else. That was back in 1986. It was shock waves from the same state, freed of Moscow’s control in 1991, that revived the spectre of another Cold War in 2022. Three decades after decentralized power—in governance, data usage or markets—defeated its polar opposite in a bipolar contest of ideology, history made a comeback this year. On 24 February, Russia invaded Ukraine and a game of chicken over Kyiv began between Washington and Moscow. Only, this repeat was a mix of tragedy and farce. And, like 30 years ago, we need clarity on what’s going wrong.
A world split apart and kept on an atomic edge is less likely to see everyone prosper. And if the Kremlin is all but trapped by its own war, its armed might held off by a love of liberty backed by the West, the steady concentration of power in Vladimir Putin’s hands over two decades of his rule is largely to blame. Arguably, a robustly institution-led country would not have been so reckless. At the top, risk of failure varies inversely by the width (and candour) of pre-decision deliberation. The US has not shown much restraint in its military actions either, sure, but this is aberrative: its top elected leader gets scandalous leeway under its democracy to act imperiously abroad. Indeed, the irony of the global crisis that unfolded in 2022 was the damage America did to globalization and a formula inspired by its own 20th century success: Maximize liberty and minimize power gaps to give everyone even odds in life. Like its retreat on free-trade in the face of 21st century rivalry, America’s use of novel economic weapons to squeeze Russia has been brash and alarming. Uncle Sam’s arbitrary regime of sanctions, snap-offs and frozen reserves disrupted trade deals, divided the globe and dimmed global prospects. Today, crypto revolutionaries are not the only ones calling for freedom from the dollar, neutral traders have sought other options and calls have arisen for ‘arm’s control’ of economic arsenals. In significant ways, the world is a worse place than it was when 2022 began and very few people had a say in any of it.
Once again, we are in a world of fiery fissures, nuke rattles and technology denials in a race for supremacy, this time with one-party-ruled China as Russia’s geo-strategic ally. Across the Atlantic, it’s financial rather than political power that has got concentrated, thanks partly to a top-down US policy of ‘helicopter money’. While the idea of a central bank as a lender-of-large-sort was drawn from academic work that won its chief advocate a surprise Nobel prize this year, we need to accept that it was always a risky approach and has clearly gone awry. A big chunk of US inflation, an invisible tax borne by all, can be traced to frequent Federal Reserve showers of easy money. Meant to offer ultra-cheap credit not just overnight, but also over long tenures, it did do its job of easing the covid pandemic’s grip on economic activity, but also inflated assets and worsened inequality. A top-wielded monetary tool that widens wealth gaps and distorts people’s odds in life may eventually lose public approval, but is a fait accompli for now. All said, this year was a rude reminder of how too few have too much power over our lives and financial prospects. It’s what we, as Ambedkar and Gandhi would urge, must resist.