India’s finance ministry last week issued a framework for staff accountability with common guidelines aimed at easing the anxiety of officials at public sector banks (PSBs) in extending loans that carry default risk. As part of the framework, come 1 April 2022, PSB bankers will not be held accountable for “bona fide loans" turning bad. This would apply to loan accounts of up to ₹50 crore that are categorized as non-performing assets. Banks have been directed to modify their policies on holding managers responsible for approvals in accordance with the latest norms and get these revisions approved by their respective boards. Also, instead of all non-performing accounts being put to scrutiny, banks will have flexibility on small assets, for which they may set a threshold of ₹10 lakh or ₹20 lakh, depending on business size, for bad loans to go under a scanner. Should it happen, though, the track record of officers who okayed them will be taken into consideration. To the extent that internal deterrents to extending credit have held banks back from playing their proper role in our economy, the ministry’s move should push the sector towards a solution.

Given how guarded bankers had turned in sanctioning new loans, the framework’s big plus point is its promise that they will not be hauled up just because a loan they approved for good reason ends up in the bad pile. Not all ventures succeed. In fact, failures in an emerging economy could be a by-product of dynamism. What matters is the efficiency with which such cases are dealt with, how swiftly productive resources get reallocated, and the resilience of lenders, which need sufficient capital cushions to absorb matter-of-course defaults. All bankruptcies must not be viewed with suspicion, though crony lending and other malpractices have given Indian banking a reputation for mala fide advances that many observers consider well deserved. The political discourse over a series of high-profile borrowers that went bust some years ago not only heightened public perceptions of pelf, it also pushed some bankers to extremes of caution in making credit assessments. Tightfisted lending is seen to have kept loans away from worthy applicants as well as unworthy. Credit growth has slowed in recent years, with increased funds going into consumption over production. This trend needs reversal for us to attain a full economic revival.

Reducing perverse levels of risk aversion, however, may take more than a recalibration of triggers for penal action. As businesses can fail for reasons beyond their control and ability to foresee, bona fide and mala fide loans are not always easy to tell apart. Commercial lending, in essence, is about risk pricing. Since risks vary in complex ways, grey zones in this exercise are likely to remain vast as long as the risk-gauges employed by PSBs remain inadequate. For credit channels to function as they should, bankers would also need to feel assured that their decisions would not be deemed dubious by weak analytical methods. In other words, less stringent rules should be accompanied by PSB reforms that sharpen their credit-pricing skills. A closer alignment of job incentives with commercial outcomes would also help, for which a broad guarantee of functional autonomy for PSBs would go a long way. Such structural changes would also raise the valuations of banks put up for privatization. While it’s clear that lending confidence must rise for credit flows to get ploughed properly into production, let’s address all aspects of it.

