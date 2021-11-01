Confidence boosters for over-cautious bankers

Given how guarded bankers had turned in sanctioning new loans, the framework’s big plus point is its promise that they will not be hauled up just because a loan they approved for good reason ends up in the bad pile. Not all ventures succeed. In fact, failures in an emerging economy could be a by-product of dynamism. What matters is the efficiency with which such cases are dealt with, how swiftly productive resources get reallocated, and the resilience of lenders, which need sufficient capital cushions to absorb matter-of-course defaults. All bankruptcies must not be viewed with suspicion, though crony lending and other malpractices have given Indian banking a reputation for mala fide advances that many observers consider well deserved. The political discourse over a series of high-profile borrowers that went bust some years ago not only heightened public perceptions of pelf, it also pushed some bankers to extremes of caution in making credit assessments. Tightfisted lending is seen to have kept loans away from worthy applicants as well as unworthy. Credit growth has slowed in recent years, with increased funds going into consumption over production. This trend needs reversal for us to attain a full economic revival.