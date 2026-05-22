Conglomerate trap: Elon Musk risks hobbling SpaceX by folding his AI ventures into it. Here’s why

SpaceX released the much anticipated prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) late Wednesday, and there are already signs the company is falling into the conglomerate trap.
Elon Musk has bucked the trend of industrial conglomerate breakups, including such illustrious companies as General Electric (GE) and Honeywell, and decided to form a somewhat unwieldy company that makes rockets, spacecraft, satellites, antennas, modems and now computer chips.
With SpaceX’s purchase of Musk’s xAI in February, the world’s leading space company was married to an artificial intelligence (AI) startup and the X social media platform.
GE decided to split up its aerospace, energy and healthcare businesses for a reason, and Honeywell is following suit by splitting off its aerospace unit, which is set to trade separately later this year.