Congress stance on faith: personal matter
Summary
- The party’s rejection of an invitation for its leaders to the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya might be based on a calculation of what it can gain versus what it may lose.
The opposition Congress party has often seemed internally conflicted about the issue that led the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ascent to political dominance in India over the span of a quarter century: a Ram temple in Ayodhya on a site that once had a mosque. On Wednesday, however, it caught fans and foes alike by surprise with its clarity on why its leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have “respectfully declined" an invitation to attend the temple’s inauguration on 22 January.