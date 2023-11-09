Consensus must be sought on key WTO issues to make its Abu Dhabi conclave count

In the wee hours of 17 June 2022, as 164 member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) forged a nail-biting finish to the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC-12) in Geneva, there was a whiff of optimism in the air for the relevance of multilateralism in an increasingly fragmented world.

The previous two ministerial conferences had demonstrated growing fissures between WTO members. Nairobi’s MC-10 Ministerial Declaration referred to differences of views between members. At Buenos Aires, MC-11 failed to produce any Ministerial Declaration. It was in this context that the MC-12 Outcome Document, as a statement of solidarity and unanimity among key areas for further work, was like a breath of fresh air.

The recently concluded G20 New Delhi Leader’s Declaration was another firm reiteration of the value of multilateralism, particularly the indispensable role of the WTO in the multilateral trading system.

The next WTO Ministerial Conference (MC-13) is scheduled for February 2024 at Abu Dhabi. As a run up to it, a Senior Officers Meeting (SOM) held at the WTO last month sought to crystallize key issues for negotiation. The chairperson’s summary and oral reports of facilitators indicate some differences in views. To make MC-13 count, it will need to close those gaps and arrive at what works for the WTO’s 164 members. This is crucial to ensure that the Organization remains a ‘multilateral’ institution, and not a club for some members only. Based on a review of the SOM summary, here are the key actionable areas before MC-13.

Dispute settlement reform: The WTO’s dispute settlement system has been dysfunctional since 2019, with the US blocking the appointment of members to the Appellate Body. While discussions between technical experts have been taking place, there is no formal process yet for members to deliver on the MC-12 commitment to a “well-functioning dispute settlement system" by 2024, a promise that was reiterated in the G20 New Delhi Declaration. Formal discussions need to reflect commitment and urgency to deliver on that pledge.

Agriculture: The two areas of specific concern for developing countries under the rules for agriculture are (a) a permanent solution for public stockholding (PSH) for food security purposes and (b) a special safeguard mechanism (SSM) to reduce vulnerability to external instabilities of agricultural markets. Both are geared to redress a few inherent imbalances in the design of the WTO’s Agreement on Agriculture (AoA).

With regard to PSH, the 2013 Bali Decision on Public Stockholding for Food Security Purposes, as clarified further in 2014, provides an interim solution for developing countries. In the run-up to MC-12, even though more than 80 developing countries agreed on a proposal for a permanent solution, PSH remained an unfinished agenda item.

The SSM proposal has been under discussion for over a decade as a tool against import surges that could put at risk agricultural production in developing countries. Under the design of the AoA, only 39 members, mostly developed ones, could utilize the Special Safeguards (SSGs); SSM aims to make a similar measure accessible to developing countries.

The SOM summary on agriculture is worrying on two counts. First, it makes only peripheral references to the PSH and SSM. Second, it conflates both these issues with other areas of agricultural reform. Farm reforms range from issues of market access to trade-distorting domestic support, which undoubtedly need to be addressed. However, clubbing a free-trade push with the distinct issues of PSH and SSM for developing countries runs the risk of derailing any meaningful outcome on the latter.

It is, therefore, important that in the run-up to MC-13, members reiterate the commitment of previous ministerials to forging solutions on PSH and SSM speedily and not mix these with larger issues of WTO reform.

Fisheries subsidies: The Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies was one of the most critical outcomes of MC-12. It left two areas for further deliberation at MC-13: Disciplines for overcapacity and overfishing. For coastal areas across developing countries, fish is often not just a source of livelihood but of food security as well. The world’s approach to fish subsidies, therefore, should drive a delicate balance between capacity-enhancing industrial fishing, while leaving adequate policy space for sustainable fisheries to achieve food security and social justice.

Another dimension is fishery activity in the high seas, which is not only about access to fish for food, but also research on marine genetic resources (MGR). The transformation of the notion of high seas from ‘free for all’ to the “common heritage of mankind" was a key message of the recently concluded High Seas Treaty, which also emphasized equitable access to MGR and digital sequence information on these resources. Fishing in the high seas has been dominated by China, the EU, Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei. Some policy space for developing countries to develop capacity in high seas fishing through appropriate subsidies will be crucial to ensure equitable access. This aspect is yet to find place as agreed text in the proposed disciplines.

This is the first of a two-part series. The concluding part will discuss other priorities, including the need for WTO reform and trade through e-commerce.

