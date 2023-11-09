Consensus must be sought on key WTO issues to make its Abu Dhabi conclave count
WTO dispute settlement needs a revival, agricultural differences should be resolved in an equitable manner and the approach taken to overfishing should be kept well balanced, among other things.
In the wee hours of 17 June 2022, as 164 member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) forged a nail-biting finish to the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC-12) in Geneva, there was a whiff of optimism in the air for the relevance of multilateralism in an increasingly fragmented world.