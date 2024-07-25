Why has the consumer gone missing from our business conversation?
Summary
- Consumer loyalty seems in decline. Have we reduced this individual, the focus of our profit seeking efforts, to a data point as part of some grand strategy of market segmentation? Are marketers missing subtleties and falling for confirmation biases? Time to rethink and reconnect.
In today’s fast-paced, capitalism-driven world, businesses are laser-focused on revenues and profits. They relentlessly pursue growth with innovative products and services to capture more market share and outpace their competitors. Yet, despite all the resources poured into marketing and development, consumer loyalty appears to be dwindling.