Opinion | Consumer confidence could do with a boost

Corona clamps meant that July’s survey had to be done by phone, like the one in May, so it cannot claim to represent all of India. Yet, it is a credible signal of popular sentiment. Broadly, the CSI captures the views of 5,400 randomly picked households in 13 cities (5,342 this time), with respondents asked to rate the economy, jobs scenario, inflation and their own income and spending as either better than it was a year ago, or worse (or the same). Likewise, the FEI reflects how optimistic or pessimist they feel on those five counts a year ahead. Both indices have the same formula. If positive and negative votes were to turn out exactly equal, the index would be at a neutral 100. If the percentage of up-thumbs exceeds that of down-thumbs by 10 percentage points, it would read a cheery 110. And if anxiety exceeds confidence by the same gap, the reading would dip to a gloomy 90. An average of the CSI and FEI could offer us a composite index of consumer confidence, but it is the former that most analysts go by. Expectations often go awry, after all, while the current report holds validity as a ground signal for analysis. This year’s crash of the CSI has been steeper than the tumbles it took before 2014, a revival year, though it has largely been slipping since 2015; after a spike in 2019, it was on a downslide again. And then, in March, covid struck. The pandemic seems to have pushed people deeper into despondency over earnings, employment and the economy, with worsening income and job worries having led the drop of nearly 10 points from May to July.