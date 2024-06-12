Consumer expenditure survey: Its new methodology is superior
Summary
- Its data quality has improved even if changes in how Indian households are polled reduce its comparability with the past.
India’s ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) recently released a full report on the results of the Household Consumer Expenditure Survey (HCES) along with unit-level data. A factsheet highlighting some key results had been released earlier this year. This survey has made a number of changes in methodology, which has caused some confusion among the commentariat. We will briefly examine these changes and their rationale.