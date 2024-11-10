Ear-to-the-market: The CEO must insist on customer insights
Summary
- Are Indian companies customer centric enough? Data analytics on market behaviour needs to be combined with on-ground engagement, observation and trend-spotting to ensure better performance. Infusing consumer insight into strategy development and deployment can ignite growth.
Today’s CEOs have many things on their minds—technology, geo-politics, regulations, talent, sustainability and much more. Tepid consumption growth in the last few quarters makes it even more critical to put consumer centricity back on the CEO agenda. The consumer is too important to be left only to a company’s marketing or research function.