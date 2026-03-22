Indian trade negotiators and diplomats soliciting foreign investment never miss an opportunity to showcase the country’s swelling middle and its robust legal system as the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. Data emerging from recent research, however, shows both these bragging points to be over-wrought and unsaleable today.
Consumer Justice Report: Weak consumer rights could weaken India’s economic growth
SummaryIndia’s growth story rests on a confident middle class and credible institutions, but a stark failure in consumer complaint redressal threatens both. Delayed justice, weak capacity and rising pendency could slow consumption and get in the way of our economic ambitions.
Indian trade negotiators and diplomats soliciting foreign investment never miss an opportunity to showcase the country’s swelling middle and its robust legal system as the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. Data emerging from recent research, however, shows both these bragging points to be over-wrought and unsaleable today.
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