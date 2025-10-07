The statistics ministry takes on a tricky question: Should it adjust its retail inflation gauge for free handouts?
India’s inflation gauge is set for an overhaul with the statistics ministry reworking its Consumer Price Index (CPI). Should this revision take the free public distribution of food staples into account? The answer will impact the data that feeds policymaking.
India’s ministry of statistics has released a discussion paper on how items given away free by the public distribution system (PDS) should be treated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This is a laudable effort to reach out to all stakeholders in a bid to improve the country’s tracker of retail inflation.