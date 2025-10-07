The paper deals with the tricky subject of how best to reflect the impact of items that are either given free or at subsidized rates under the PDS in compiling the CPI. Under the National Food Security Act, PDS handouts are a must and the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which offers free foodgrains to eligible households, covers about 75% of our rural folks and 50% of the urban population.