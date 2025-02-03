London is getting it wrong: Consumer protection is not anti-growth
Summary
- Market rivalry is good for businesses, consumers and the economy. But the UK government wants merger scrutiny to be more business-friendly and has weakened its antitrust authority. This is policy myopia.
The forces protecting consumers from abuse by big business are in retreat. Former Italian Premier Mario Draghi last year called for reform of merger control in Europe to boost the region’s global competitiveness. Consumer champion Lina Khan has, as expected, left the US Federal Trade Commission antitrust authority. And last week came a real shocker: The UK government ousted the chair of its Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) merger watchdog.