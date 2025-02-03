London is getting it wrong: Consumer protection is not anti-growth

Tech firms need to innovate to survive, and scale through mergers can help that. “The question is whether the way authorities look at competition should change depending on whether you’re looking at old or new industries," says Zach Meyers of the Centre for European Reform. “When thinking about a typical monopolist, you think about them sitting back... and overcharging consumers. But when you’re thinking about how tech works, competition doesn’t really work like that—they’re competing on investment and innovation."