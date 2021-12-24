Ajay Tyagi, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, wants investment bankers to follow regulations in spirit and not just in the letter. He was speaking at a gathering on Wednesday of merchant bankers and spoke of 'appropriate pricing' for public issues. These are tricky waters. A simple reason for that is the new issue pricing is determined through a book-building process based on demand for those shares. An IPO is, thus, priced based on the appetite of investors. These are primarily institutional investors and high net worth individuals participating in the book-building process, as per the Sebi’s rules. As such, greed and fear are drivers of the pricing. The Sebi chairman's remarks are a reaction to consumer technology company IPOs on the listing.

Are special disclosure norms required for new-age consumer tech companies? Not really.

The draft red herring prospectus or the IPO offer document already discloses a lot of information. The Zomato and One97 Communications (Paytm) IPO documents had a wealth of information for investors if they bothered to read it. They clearly stated that they were making losses and did not state when they could be expected to turn in profits. Did the investors bother to read these documents before deciding to apply for allotments in the IPOs?

The regulator should know better than anybody else that no company will deliberately price its IPO to see the stock trade below the offer price on the listing. Those selling shares want a higher price, and those buying shares want low prices. That’s the rule of the game. By speaking about appropriate pricing, the Sebi chairman is taking sides

Whether regulators like it or not, share prices will be driven by greed and fear of investors. To that end, most investors who participate in the process ought to be aware of the risks associated with equity investing.

The problem occurs when green-horn individual investors jump into IPO, based on hearsay. India has witnessed an unprecedented stock market boom in 2021. Benchmark indices have more than doubled, and the primary market or the new issue market is booming. In the last 24 months, the number of total demat account holders has raced from 2.5 crores to 7.5 crores, when it had taken years to get to the 2.5-crore mark. With the proliferation of broadband and smartphones, it is increasingly convenient to buy or sell shares in the stock market or apply in an IPO at the push of a button. Many youngsters are buying shares for the first time. Individuals are unlikely to pay heed whenever there is a market euphoria. It is the regulator's job to be on top of the awareness drive. There is an IPO boom in India. Likely, 2022 would also see a similar pattern. The sudden interest in the stock market has caught everyone off-guard.

Sebi chairman's statement on the IPO pricing for certain disclosures for loss-making new-age tech companies to some extent is shifting the blame from Sebi's own deficient investor awareness efforts. If you search for keywords ''Sebi' and 'IPO pricing', you could stumble upon a document published by Sebi titled 'Guide to understand an offer document' in 2017. It has no information on the pricing of IPOs. Sebi conducts investor awareness initiatives through the National Institute Securities Management, or NISM, depositories and stock exchanges. However, there is nothing that explains 'Investing in IPO'. When you search online, you stumble upon an excellent document published by the US Securities Exchange Commission on the subject.

Sebi should shift its focus on taking intermediaries to task for the inadequacy of the investor awareness initiatives it administers. Sebi must make information readily available in reader-friendly language for ordinary investors and monitor the outcome of its investor awareness initiatives strictly. The investor education fund with the government, Sebi and stock exchanges is well endowed. The only thing it requires is a dedicated effort and a will to make a difference.

