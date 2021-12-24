Consumer tech IPOs should need no special disclosures

The problem occurs when green-horn individual investors jump into IPO, based on hearsay. India has witnessed an unprecedented stock market boom in 2021. Benchmark indices have more than doubled, and the primary market or the new issue market is booming. In the last 24 months, the number of total demat account holders has raced from 2.5 crores to 7.5 crores, when it had taken years to get to the 2.5-crore mark. With the proliferation of broadband and smartphones, it is increasingly convenient to buy or sell shares in the stock market or apply in an IPO at the push of a button. Many youngsters are buying shares for the first time. Individuals are unlikely to pay heed whenever there is a market euphoria. It is the regulator's job to be on top of the awareness drive. There is an IPO boom in India. Likely, 2022 would also see a similar pattern. The sudden interest in the stock market has caught everyone off-guard.