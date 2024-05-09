Consumerism rules: It’s visible in creams, dreams and vanity mirrors

India’s growing consumption economy hides a worry: the changing dynamics of parenting in conflict with how the attitudes and behaviours of younger generations are shaped. Indian parents are in uncharted territory, with children online and inundated with consumerist ideals. This shift not only threatens parenting as we know it, but also makes it harder to foster healthy developmental pathways for the next generation. So, for a nation that boasts of its ‘demographic dividend’ as a strength, how much consumption is good for us?

A generational contrast is evident from our changing notions of creams, dreams and vanity mirrors. Today’s parental generation, mostly born in the 1970s and 1980s, has weathered an era of scarcity, and lived with contentment in the face of constraints imposed by limited resources and means. Subconsciously, they imbibed a circular-economy ethos, with thriftiness and sustainability their daily norms.

But in their current role as parents, many are affluent and inclined to give their children lives of abundance and opportunities. Yet, this well-intentioned affluence seems to perpetuate a culture of excess, making it a challenge to inculcate values of moderation and gratitude in today’s youth.

Anita vividly recalls her childhood in the 1980s, growing up in small-town Uttar Pradesh. Money was tight and her parents worked tirelessly to make ends meet. Resources were scarce, but love and laughter filled their modest home. Now she finds herself in an entirely different world as a wealthy parent in Delhi. Anita wants to provide her children with opportunities she never had.

But all she feels is a missing sense of gratitude that she expects her children to have for easy wish-fulfilment. She worries about a disconnect between their privileged upbringing and the harsh realities of life. In moments of reflection, Anita longs for the simplicity of her own childhood, where happiness wasn’t measured by possessions, but by the warmth of family bonds and the richness of shared experiences.

Creams and lotions, once modest objects of utility found in hand-me-downs and bargain store treasures, now signify prestige and exclusivity, serving the vanities of a generation enamoured of flawless exteriors. Dreams, once rooted in resilience and practicality, now mirror the opulence of penthouse living and private-jet escapades, stirring aspirations beyond fiscal realism. Vanity mirrors, once mere reflectors, are now gateways to where one’s worth is measured not by one’s character, but by possessions.

For today’s youth, peer and societal pressures form a formidable hurdle to financial prudence. The temptation of conforming with trends, lifestyles and status symbols endorsed by peers and social-media influencers exerts significant influence, often leading to impulse spending and choices that go beyond one’s means.

A quest for acceptance and validation within social circles can get in the way of sound financial judgement, transforming desired lifestyles into potential pitfalls. Whether it’s extravagant vacations or high-end fashion, keeping up with online ‘likes’ fuels a cycle of consumption that places instant gratification above good sense and stability. Is it even possible to shift the focus from accumulation to contribution, from keeping up with the ‘likes’ to nurturing meaningful relationships ?

Priya, a young professional in Bengaluru, grew up with frugal parents. Her father Ajay would regale her with stories of their modest upbringing in a small village in Rajasthan, where things were scarce but ingenuity was abundant. She shrank from those anecdotes of thrift, for they sounded out of sync with her modern world.

However, as Priya ventured into the corporate sphere, she found herself caught between the values of her parents and keeping up with the lavish lifestyles of her peers. It wasn’t until she found himself drowning in debt that Priya realized the importance of striking a balance between her aspirations and her financial well-being.

The networked world often glorifies material possessions, appearances and status badges over practical necessities. Peer pressure amplifies the effect, as people strive to keep pace with social networks where consumption is often self-validation.

Effective parenting includes not only fulfilling the real needs of children, but also teaching them to tell authentic necessities apart from fleeting temptations, guiding them to appreciate what they have and helping them moderate material pursuits.

This clash between tradition and modernity, values and vices, offers scope for reconciliation. For parents, imparting wisdom is key, including a sense of accountability, empathy and humility that transcends one’s possessions. The youth must acknowledge the sacrifices that facilitated their comforts and also get savvy with personal finance. We need to equip the next generation with financial-management knowledge as well as a sound moral compass.

In the end, creams, dreams and vanity mirrors may fade, but the values we impart and legacies we leave will endure. These could guard against consumption spinning out of control as we undergo a youth bulge.